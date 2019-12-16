Karim Benzema salvaged a vital point for Real Madrid at Valencia on Sunday, keeping them at par on points with Barcelona, ahead of their Clasico on Wednesday.

Madrid missed a golden opportunity to overtake Barcelona, as they squandered chances in the first half, with players misfiring several chances and Valencia goalkeeper, frustrating them.

When it appeared they were going home empty handed, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ventured up for a final corner at Mestalla and it was his header that caused panic in the Valencia box, before the ball fell perfectly for Benzema to strike in the 95th minute.

Valencia looked set for an impressive victory after Carlos Soler had put them ahead in the second half but both sides had to settle for a point at the end of a compelling contest between two of the league’s form teams.

It means Barcelona remain top of the table but in front of Madrid only on goal difference, after they were also held to a 2-2 draw away at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Madrid were celebrating at the final whistle but the result completes a strong week for Valencia, who won away at Ajax on Tuesday to go through as group winners to the Champions League last 16.

They stay eighth, now three points adrift of the top four.

Real Madrid have been on a good run too, now 10 matches unbeaten to crank up the pressure on Barca and leave behind their early-season stumbles that had put Zinedine Zidane’s future in doubt.

Zidane had said on Saturday nobody at the club would be looking ahead to the Clasico prematurely and while the draw against Valencia may mean an opportunity was missed, their late show still sends them to Camp Nou with a spring in their step.

Benzema, in particular, will be a key threat. The Frenchman had Courtois to thank for his latest effort but he now has 15 goals already this season and nine in his last eight games.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

