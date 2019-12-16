The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lost immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North Central), Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde to the cold hands of death.

The party also confirmed that Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde, died in a fatal car crash.

However, at the meeting of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, a minute silence was observed in honour of late Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde who was until his death, the Board Chairman of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority.

The NWC also sent a delegation to the family of the former National Vice Chairman to deliver the Party’s condolences.

According to a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the late Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde was described as a gentleman, grassroot politician and strong proponent of the APC’s progressive ideals who worked passionately for the unity and growth of our great Party.

The Party also expressed deep condolences to his immediate family, the government and the people of Nasarawa State.

The party prayed Almighty Allah grants the late Alhaji Zakari Idde al-Jannatul Firdausi.