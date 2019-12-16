Sky Sport has reported that former Napoli coach, Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement in principle to become the next manager of struggling Premier League club Everton.

The Italian, who has won three Champions League titles in a garlanded career, left Napoli earlier this month after a high-profile falling out with club chairman Aurelio di Laurentis.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, having sacked Portuguese coach Marco Silva after a 5-2 defeat by Liverpool on Dec. 4.

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has been appointed interim boss, securing a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United from his two games in charge.

Should the 60-year-old Ancelotti finalise a deal with Everton it would be a significant coup for the Merseyside club given his coaching CV, which includes trophy-laden spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Ferguson will lead the team in their League Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Former Everton boss David Moyes was linked to the post after Shanghai’s Victor Pereira ruled himself out last week