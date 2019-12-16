The Lagos State Government says it has signed a cheque of N600 million to compensate property owners around the Adiyan Waterworks project axis.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Sunday in Ikeja during a media conference on the ”200 Days in Office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu”.

Omotoso said that a very important step taken within the 200 days of Sanwo-Olu in office was the resuscitation of Phase 2 of Adiyan Waterworks.

He said that the water treatment plant, with a production capacity of 70 million gallons per day, was begun in 2013.

According to him, Gov. Sanwo-Olu has approved N600 million compensation to owners whose property will give way for the revamping and reconstruction of Adiyan Waterworks.

”We are doing this project in collaboration with Ogun State Government. Very soon work will commence on the project.

”By mobilising the contractors back to the site, hope has risen for better provision of safe drinking water to more than five million Lagos residents.

”The project will help to address sanitation challenges and fight water-borne diseases,” he said.

The commissioner said that within the period under review, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) acquired 10 boats to boost its marine waste operations.

He said that following the launch of the Lagos Blue Box Initiative on Sept. 5, 2019, five Community Recycling Centres were activated in five Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with recyclers strategically positioned to help drive the process.

Omotoso said that since the inception of the initiative, about 340,050 bags had been distributed to various households to encourage sorting of waste.

He said that many of these bags were reused until they were mutilated before they were replaced; a signal that waste minimization and reuse culture was readily taking root.

According to him, some of the communities where the Blue Box programme has been established include Lekki, Oshodi-Isolo, Iru on Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere and Ijora Oloye.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

