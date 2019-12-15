A former Minister of Police Affairs, Humphrey Abba, has advised Nigerians to be mindful of who they engage to serve them as domestic servants.

Abba stated this in Abuja, at a special training for domestic service personnel, organised by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Asokoro Division, in collaboration with Rightangle PR, a public relations firm.

Abba who spoke at the event with the theme: “Dealing with Contemporary Issues of Domestic Security,’’ according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that domestic servants were critical in improving security at the home and the larger society.

He emphasised the need to teach them how to conduct themselves without drifting, while expressing concern that many Nigerians had little or no knowledge about the background of their domestic personnel.

According to him, many homes are attacked due communication from domestic servants.

Abba, therefore, urged the participants to avoid negative communication capable of corrupting good manners.

On his part, Dr Ike Neliaku, Chairman, PCRC Asokoro Division, said that the training aimed at educating domestic service personnel about being mindful of simple security measures.

Neliaku pointed out that information management was a critical aspect in ensuring adequate security measures, particularly what they say about their principals.

He warned that, as lowly as they are placed, they are critical to the security of the society.

“Talk about information management and what they say about their principals, they end up giving vital information without meaning any harm.

“Because they are careless, they are feeding the enemy with information which he takes advantage of to attack their principals.

“They must take necessary measures to protect themselves, protect the household where they are serving and protect the offices where they are working,’’ Neliaku said.

He further urged the domestic personnel to always censor what they discuss with outsiders and be cautious of the kind of friends they keep.

Mr Bitrus Yakubu, representative of District Head of Puduma 3, urged the organisers to make the programme a regular one with a view to strengthening efforts to educate more domestic servants on effective security tips.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

