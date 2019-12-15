Lagos State Government has warned operators of event centres, private property owners and other places of attraction in the state that it is henceforth compulsory for any of them owner preparing to host more than 50 guests to notify the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for adequate arrangement on management of traffic and parking of visitors’ vehicles.

The state government warned that it would no longer condone parking of vehicles on the road side by guests for failure of the operators/ property owners to make provision for adequate parking space for their guests.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who read the riot act while commenting on the several hours of traffic gridlocks experienced on Lekki -Express way on Saturday, hinted that the gridlock was caused by motorists who could not secure parking space in the venues of their social gathering and resorted to parking their vehicles on the road sides, causing permanent gridlocks.

While apologizing on behalf of the State Government for the traffic gridlock experienced on the Lekki Corridor at the weekend, the Commissioner stated that it was regrettable that innocent citizens who were going about their lawful duties were forced to share in the pains caused by merry makers.

“Henceforth, any social event where the number of expected visitors exceeds 50, organizers of such event must notify the General Manager of LASTMA in advance, especially, if it is perceived that their properties would not accommodate large numbers of vehicles that may be brought by their guests, the LASTMA Authority will be on hand to advise them on what to do rather than allowing their visitors to block roads as this will attract stiffer penalties if caught,” Oladeinde warned.

While urging operators of event centres/ private property owners and other places of attractions across the state to abide by this rules and regulations, the commissioner warned that any commercial event centre, place of worship, night club/lounge, or private property owners that is shut on account of illegal blockage of roads by their attendants would not be reopened until their owners paid the stipulated fines, while vehicles towed on similar offences would not be released until the corresponding amount is paid to the government cover as fines.

The Commissioning, while bemoaning operators of some event centres and religious houses for their less concerns for the general peace of the public, hinted that there were so many event centres and places of worship on that Expressway operating without adequate parking spaces for their visitors/attendants, adding that most gridlock being experienced in that axis were caused by people that park their vehicles on the road, warning that the state government would no longer tolerate this act of indiscipline from any quarters.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

