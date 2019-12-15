Owerri, capital of Imo state now has a classy night club, Kryxtal Penthouse, thanks to Duncan Mighty who shares eye-popping images of the new hangout on Instagram.

“OWERRI GOT CLASS IN PENTHOUSE”, Duncan Mighty wrote.

Despite his problem with the police, the singer performed at the grand opening of the club on Friday and Saturday, starring BBNaija Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, a.k.a Mercy Lamborghini.

The club, Kryxtal PentHouse Club and Lounge, is located at Plot 123 Area E, Protea Hotel Road.

The owner is still unknown.

It is being opened in time for the Christmas holiday, a big deal for the people of Owerri.

Ifeanyichukwu Cyprian Njoku who blogs regularly about Owerri and Imo, describes the club as peerless.

Judge for yourself:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

