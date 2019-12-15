Atiku, Makarfi others at Sultan Bello mosque Kaduna during the wedding ceremony
The wedding ceremony between Atiku’s son, Mustapha Abubakar and his bride, Afrah Mubarak El-Nafaty held at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, on Saturday.
Here are the faces of associates and politicians of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, who attended the ceremony.
Atiku signs the wedding register, between his son Mustapha Abubakar and his bride, Afrah Mubarak El-Nafaty,at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, on Saturday.
Atiku Abubakar receives former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Ahmed Makarfi, while other chieftains of the opposition party including its Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Walid Jibrin
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a discussion with his in-law, the former national chairman of the PDP and former Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, while former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo looks on
Atiku, Tunde Ayeni and others at the Kaduna Airport
