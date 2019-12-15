By Gbenro Adesina

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Olasupo Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has conferred the title of Jagunmolu of Ibadanland on the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Olubadan made the conferment at the Government House, Agodi, during a reception organized by Ibadan Progressive Union, IPU, in honour of the governor.

The Governor was also invested with the title of distinguished member of the union, which his father belonged while alive.

Olubadan noted that the chieftancy title conferred on the governor was one of the tokens by the monarch to appreciate the good work the governor is doing in the state.

The monarch, who was so proud of the governor and believed that his emergence as governor of the state is divine, urged the governor not to relent in his efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to every household in the state.

Reacting, Makinde stated that he was humbled by the honour conferred on him, adding that the honour was a call to better service to the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

