Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has announced the death of another lecturer, Dr. Victoria Adebiyi.

The school Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed her death on Sunday.

Olanrewaju also confirmed that Dr. Victoria Adebiyi was until her death the Head of department, Dramatic Art.

The sad loss comes barely 48 hours after the death of Prof.Jerome Elusiyan, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, who was shot dead while traveling between Ekpoma and Benin.

