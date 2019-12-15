Two Nigerian pastors are up in arms against Netflix, a global movie streaming service, over a comedy production on Jesus, titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’.

The movie which debuted 3 December in Brazil, where it was produced portrays Jesus as gay and his mother Mary as a weed smoker. About 1.5 million people in Brazil have already signed a petition asking Netflix to axe the 46 minute movie.

One of the Nigerian pastors, Apostle Johnson Suleman who opposed the film has threatened to mobilise christians worldwide to boycott Netflix.

In several tweets on Sunday, Suleman wrote: “Delete Netflix app on your system..unfollow them if you are a true Christian..The movie ‘gay jesus’ is an insult to christianity and abuse to our sensibilities..we stand to condemn it and all it stands for…Mad people…

“We have 2.5billion Christians on earth, if Netflix goes ahead with this rubbish, we should boycott them.. that movie is evil, its not right and it will not stand.

“The glory of present day cinema is Netflix..but since they have decided to blaspheme, its crash is inevitable..you want to do a film ‘gay jesus’?…it’s the beginning of your end..we are not cowards cause we are tolerant”, he said.

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, who also runs a ministry also kicked against the movie.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno appealed to Netflix not to take the tolerance of Christians for granted.

“The other day, a misguided woman used Scripture as an ashtray. Now, @Netflix announces a film about a gay Jesus. Would they do that to the Quran? Do NOT take advantage of Christian’s tolerance. We choose non-violence. Not that we can’t be violent! If Netflix goes ahead to release their comedy on the gay Jesus, I urge all #RenosNuggeteers around the world to delete their Netflix app and cancel their subscription. If you fail to do this, you can’t claim to love Christ, His Father, or me, their servant. Please retweet!”

The controversial movie is a Netflix Christmas special that depicts Jesus as a gay man.

No sooner the movie was released in Brazil than it sparked controversy.

The satirical flick is by a Brazil-based YouTube comedy group and shows Jesus as a closeted homosexual on Christmas, reports Mail Online.

The film sees Jesus and a friend named Orlando arriving at Mary and Joseph’s house who are throwing a birthday party for their son.

Jesus tries to downplay his relationship with Orlando, who hints the pair are more than just friends.

‘Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos,’ reads the description on Netflix.

