One of the prominent traditional rulers in Osun State and Yorubaland in general, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 on Sunday confirmed that his marriage has crashed.

The flamboyant monarch was married to a Jamaican, Chanel Chin, said to be a daughter of a popular musician in his country.

Oluwo had before now was in the habit of open display of affection for his wife.

Indeed, he took an unprecedented step of crowning Chanel as his queen, contrary to Yoruba tradition and to the chagrin of his chiefs.

But all that is over now as was confirmed in a statement issued by the Oluwo Palace on Sunday.

In the statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, the controversial monarch said he and Chanel are leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty.”

