The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected cultists in connection with the murder of one Enoch Obaro, whose mutilated corpse was recovered at Agbowa area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Bala Elkana, Police’s spokesman, one Yemisi Obaro of No 5, Surulere Street, Agbowa reported at Agbowa Police Station on 3 December, 2019 that her husband, Obaro, 30, left home in the morning and did not return.

“She reported that all efforts made in tracing his location proved abortive. Message was send to all Police Stations across the State through the Police Control Room to help in finding the missing person. On 08/12/19 at about 1430hrs, Police received a call that the remains of the missing person was sighted at an isolated/bushy area at Fadayin junction, Imota, Ikorodu.

“A team of homicide detectives was drafted to the scene. The decomposing body of the deceased person was evacuated for autopsy.

“The corpse was mutilated with the two hands severed and a leg cut off. Expended cartridges and broken bricks were equally recovered at the scene. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder.

“They are members of Aiye confraternity who were on Police wanted list for various offences, ranging from armed robbery, violent attacks, cultism and land grabbing. The suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

