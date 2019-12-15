Manchester City have produced a fine performance to outclass troubled Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne produced a virtuoso performance to inspire City for the huge win in Pep Guardiola’s 200th game in charge of the Club.

The Belgian scored two goals of real quality and set up Raheem Sterling for another as Guardiola’s side put on a fine display in North London.

City were almost caught cold in the opening minute when Gabriel Martinelli burst past Fernandinho inside the area and got a shot away but Ederson was out quickly to deny him.

Seconds later, City were ahead after an incisive move. Fernandinho made a driving run into midfield and found Gabriel Jesus with a fine pass. The Brazilian did superbly to turn his marker and find De Bruyne on the edge of the area – and the Belgian produced a brilliant first-time side-footed finish that flew into the roof of the net.

Beautifully slick and ruthlessly efficient, it was a superb goal that gave City the perfect start.

Arsenal were visibly shaken and City doubled their lead on 15 minutes. De Bruyne turned provider on this occasion, playing a one-two with Jesus on halfway before crossing for Sterling who finished expertly at the back post to mark his 400th senior game with a goal.

And it got better for Guardiola’s side before half-time when De Bruyne scored his second with a superb left-footed effort from outside the box.

He almost completed his hat-trick moments later, but his shot from 20 yards was pushed onto the post by Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal.

City’s dominance continued in the second half, but some profligate finishing and sloppy passing meant we couldn’t extend our lead further. De Bruyne, Sterling and substitute Riyad Mahrez all had chances but failed to convert.

The final 20 minutes saw City step up a gear and move the ball superbly, and with Arsenal struggling to gain a foothold in the game, Sterling flashed an effort wide of the upright in injury time.

It was an efficient, professional performance from City.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

