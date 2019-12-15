Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has asked graduands of the Federal University Lokoja, FUL not to Put all their hopes and aspirations in their certificates so as not to be disappointed and frustrated.

The governor gave the advice at the 3rd and 4th combined convocation and award of degrees of the Federal University Lokoja held Saturday. He noted that while “formal education will only make a living, self-education will makes a fortune.”

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja. He congratulated the Governing Council, Vice Chancellor and management of the institution for the stellar efforts in training the young men and women and transforming them into individuals worthy in character and learning.

Gov. Bello said the new graduates are already ahead of 70% of the citizens of Nigeria and urged them to sustain the advantage so as to end in the top 10% of successful citizens in their field of endeavour.

”With the acquisition of your various degrees today, you are firmly on the path to success. But you have to do much more to get there. Putting all your hopes and aspirations in the certificates you are getting today will disappoint and frustrate you.

”As Jim Rohn, the success expert said, ‘Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.’

”This is clear from the experience of some of the most successful people in the planet today. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg did not complete college, but they enjoyed levels of success and wealth that most people can only dream of.”

”I advise all of you to develop an entrepreneurial mindset. This instantly transforms you as a person into a factor of production. If you work hard enough from that position, you will ultimately mobilise the other factors of production – capital, labour and land – to make your dreams come true.

The Governor assured of continued support in areas of ancillary infrastructure and security towards ensuring adequate academic prosperity for the FUL and other tertiary institutions in the state.

