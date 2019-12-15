The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend issued a 7-Day ‘Removal Order’ to “all owners/occupants of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containarised shops” at ‘Marwa Waterside’ area of Lekki in Lagos.

Speaking on the removal order, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the ‘Removal Order’ became imperative in preparation for a road construction along the coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway and enhance free flow of traffic in the corridor.

According to him, “Illegal business operators like Iron benders, Mechanics, food/fruits vendors and others have turned the area into an eye-sore. In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials. It is interesting to note that none of the owners, occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the State Government”, a press release signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Head, Public Affairs Unit of Lagos State Task Force quoted Egbeyemi.

He reiterated that immediately after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ on Thursday, December 19, 2019 operatives of the Agency will embark on a “clean-up exercise in the area as well as clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding residents within Marwa waterside and the entire Lekki axis.”

The Chairman also implored all illegal occupants of any of the government lands/properties across the state to immediately vacate same as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

In a related development, operatives of the Agency have impounded 98 illegal commercial motorcyclists found plying restricted routes at Ikorodu and Agric Bus-Stop.

According to the Chairman “The Agency had issued several warnings to these illegal commercial motorcyclists through their various associations to desist from plying 475 restricted routes including highways and bridges across the State”.

CSP Egbeyemi confirmed that the combined efforts of the Agency with other Police formations as directed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu would drastically reduce the menace of motorcycle operators on restricted routes across the state.

He however warned members of the public not to patronise illegal commercial motorcyclists on illegal routes as both the rider and passenger are liable if arrested.

