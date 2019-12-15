The Police in Lagos have arrested one Amos Ekuma in connection with the alleged murder of a dry cleaner, popularly known as ‘Actor’ in Ikorodu, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Bala Elkana, Police’s spokesman said on Saturday, at about 2.00pm that Ekuma of No 59 Ajipon Street, Ohio, Ogun State, submitted himself to the Police in Ikorodu that he was in his shop the previous day at about 7.00pm along Sabo road by Kokoro Abu, Ikorodu, when one dry cleaner beside his shop, popularly known as Actor attacked him with iron rod as a result of an argument that ensued between them earlier in the day that was resolved by neighbours.

Ekuma reportedly pushed the said actor, who fell down and was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment but died while on admission.

Elkana said the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect is placed in custody for discreet investigation by homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba,” he said.

