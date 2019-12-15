Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday said he will rather die than to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He was reacting to rumour that he had joined the APC.

Fani-Kayode described the rumour that he had joined APC as deeply insulting, saying those peddling the fake news should bury their head in shame.

“The suggestion that I have joined the APC is not only false but it is also deeply insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame.

“With what we have witnessed over the last 5 years, I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).

“Those that claim that I have joined them and that seek to link my good name to such a blood-thirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people, will burn in hell forever!”

He said he was committed to opposing the APC and those that were in their ranks for the rest of his natural life and that he would never join them no matter what.

“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be no fellowship between light and darkness,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

