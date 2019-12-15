Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has recounted how she cheated death, as 10 bullets were removed from her head and two others close to her eyes.

She was attacked by gunmen recently in her Mercedes G-wagon where they shot her severally, but as God would have it, she survived.

Okorie narrated her experience on her Instagram page on Sunday about the incidence and she thanked God profusely for giving her a second chance to live.

“Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets was removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor.

“You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace, Thank you lord, Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family.

“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, no human came for our rescue. Only God came for our Rescue,” she narrated.

