The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, has said that the State Government will only entertain applications for housing transactions that are accompanied by evidence of tax payments by applicants.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, Akewusola maintained that the State government, through the Ministry or any of its Agencies, will not enter into any transaction with anyone unless the applications are backed with evidence of payment of personal income tax.

According to him, “The documents that would accompany all applications made to the Ministry must include photocopies of the Lagos State Revenue Receipt and bank deposit slip, assessment notice from the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) as well as Electronic Tax Clearance (e-TCC) Card or three months’ salary pay slips with Corporate Identification Card of the employees”.

“Prospective applicants for either outright purchase or rent to own scheme are advised not to forward any application that does not include any of the aforementioned documents as such request will not be accepted”, he said.

Akewusola explained further that housing construction and provision of infrastructure is financed by taxpayers’ contributions and it is only right that beneficiaries of these projects must have contributed their own quota to the revenue of the State Government.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to providing affordable and quality homes for the people, saying that the ultimate goal is to bring more Lagosians into the homeowners’ fold.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, enjoined all residents to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the State Government in prioritising the completion of all housing projects in order to increase the stock of available homes, thereby reducing the housing deficit.

