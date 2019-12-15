Lawyers in South West Nigeria under the aegis of Egbe Amofin on Saturday picked Mr Dele Adesina SAN out of five contestants as its official candidate for the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2020.

Already, the race of who will succeed the Paul Usoro SAN administration began immediately after the Association’s Annual General Conference which came up last August. Usoro and his administration is expected to leave office at the next annual conference in August 2020

NBA presidency follows the principles of zoning between the North, West, and East. Edo and Delta States are regarded as part of the West while the South South States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross Rivers are regarded as part of the Eastern Zone.

In the Zoning formula of the Association, the next president is expected to come from the West. Already many candidates have signified their intention to run. They include Abuja based lawyer, Chief Muyiwa Akinboro SAN; Mr Awoniyi Alabi based in Osogbo; Lagos based Dr Tunde Ajibade; Olumide Akpata; and Adesina Ogunlana.

However, the Egbe Amofin leadership, fearing the disgraceful loss of it suffered in 2014 has decided to be firm and to present and endorse only one candidate for the presidency of the Association.

Three members of the Egbe Amofin, namely Dele Adeshina SAN; Funke Adekoya SAN; and Niyi Akintola SAN contested for the position in that year.

Because, they could not agree amongst themselves, the three lost to Mr Augustine Alegeh SAN from Edo State. The Egbe Amofin regarded the loss as not only shameful but avoidable.

In order to prevent a re-occurrence, the Egbe met in August 27, 2019 in Lagos and decided to re invigorate and strengthen the union for the common good of South West lawyers.

It was also decided that the Egbe will present only one candidate for the presidency in 2020.

Present at the meeting were leaders like Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN; Mrs Priscilla Kuye; Chief Tunde Ajomole, former Chairman, Body of Benchers; Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN; Chief Felix Fagboungbe SAN; Chief Ifedayo Adedipe SAN; Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; Attorney General of Lagos State; all chairmen and secretaries of the 26 branches of the association in the South West.

Chief Olanipekun who chaired the occasion thereafter called on one of the contestants, Aare Muyiwa Akinboro, to comment on the proceedings.

Akinboro in his comments said he accepted the decision of the Egbe in good faith.

“What is paramount to me is that a Yoruba man must emerge as the next president of the NBA. As a son of the Egbe Amofin, I accept this decision and announce my withdrawal from the NBA presidential race forthwith. My name will never be mentioned in history as a person that prevented the progress of the Yoruba race. I hereby promise my support and loyalty to my brother, Adesina, that the Egbe Amofin has chosen”.Akinboro submitted.

The hall exploded in jubilation and a standing ovation was given to Akinboro.

Olanipekun thereafter called on one of the elders, Chief Abiodun to pray for Akinboro.

It was a solemn and emotional moment as the septuagenarian gave heartfelt prayers, not only to Akinboro, but also every member of the association that participated in the unity of the Yoruba lawyers after a long time.

Chief Olanipekun directed all members of the committee who are also Chairmen of all branches in the South West to sign their report. “This report will be forwarded to our brothers in Eastern Bar Forum, Arewa Forum and the Midwest as the position of Egbe Amofin”

Adesina thereafter gave his acceptance speech. He thanked Akinboro, saying “you are the real hero of the people. He promised not to disappoint the members and that he would work to strengthen the Egbe Amofin further.

Adesina had been in the race for three times. He was asked by the Egbe to step down for Mr Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, now the governor of Ondo State in 2008.

Adesina was the General Secretary of the NBA between 2002 and 2004, when Chief Olanipekun was President, a period popularly regarded as another golden era after the Also Aka-Bashorun administration in 1986.

