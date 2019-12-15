The U.S-based Nigerian musician, Folashade Akinboboye, popular called Folaship, who was involved in a car accident in November in Los Angeles, California has been scheduled for another spinal surgery.

Akinboboye’s General Manager, Mr Victor Akinbobola of Westland Records, California, USA disclosed this in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Akinbobola said the condition of Folaship, who recently dropped a new Extended Play (EP) record titled: Motherland had been stabilised after his initial surgery.

“He has however been scheduled for another spinal surgery,” he said.

The General Manager explained that the musician would be undergoing another surgery because the accident affected his spine and that he had been unable to sit or walk erect.

“After the spinal surgery in a few weeks’ time, he would also be going for a physical therapy session for his full recovery.

“Meanwhile, his new EP titled `Motherland’ released on Oct. 25 before his accident is heavily rocking the airwaves with his previous songs as Afrika, Excuse Me Sir and You and I,” Akinbobola said.

According to him, Folaship also plan to release another new album in April 2020 after he must have fully recovered.

Akinbobola said the artiste would also be visiting Nigeria with his band to appreciate his fans after he has been medically cleared to embark on promotional tours and concert performances.

“Folaship, however, appreciates his fans and well-wishers for standing by him and showing him love at his trying time.

“We also urge everyone to continue to pray for him for a successful operation and also his rehabilitation after his surgery,” he said.

The musician was involved in a car accident on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles, California, USA on his way home from a night club.

He was, however, rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgical operation following injuries he sustained.

