The Nigerian Navy ( NN) on Saturday urged its personnel to always go for regular medical check-ups so as to ascertain their levels of fitness and also be law abiding citizens always.

Rear Adm. Stanford Enoch, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), gave the advice after their route march.

He also urged the personnel to endeavour to check their blood pressures ( bp) regularly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the December route march marked the final one for 2019, while the one for the first quarter for 2020 would be held in March .

The FOC, represented by Commodore Adesola Adesope, the Command Assure Sea Training Officer of NAVTRAC, said that Naval personnel should stop living in self-denial if they were on medication.

“You can see that that there has been some spate of sudden death among us, not only within the Nigerian Navy, even among the civilian populace.

“Our findings have shown that this is because we do not do our clinical (medical) checks at least twice a week.

“As military men, let us endeavour to check our blood pressure always; it doesn’t have to do with age, whether you are 20 years ,40 years or 50 years of age.

“Let us stop living in self-denial. If you have been placed on a particular medication; please, follow it to the letter.

“I believe in God, and in miracles, but let us stop living in self-denial, ” he said.

He also encouraged personnel to be cautious about their environments as the Yuletide was approaching, especially, as they would be travelling.

Enoch at the end of the march congratulated the Naval personnel for successfully completing the exercise without recording any casualties.