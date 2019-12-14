Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

His friend, Paschal Chubuike Okechukwu, a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest, a night club owner and show promoter, said Duncan was first beaten up by the gunmen, before being whisked away.

The statement was shared by Instablog9ja. The Cubana chief priest did not say when the kidnapping took place.

Duncan Mighty was scheduled to perform at the grand opening of the Luxury

Kryxtal Penthouse on Plot 123, Area E on Protea Hotel Road in Owerri on Friday and today. BBNaija winner, Lamborghini Mercy is also scheduled to be at the show.

There has been no official confirmation by the police in Imo.

Duncan recently said his life was in danger, over an alleged business transaction with former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, simply known as Duncan Mighty was born 28 October, 1983 in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State.