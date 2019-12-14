The Mother of Christ Specialist Hospital, Enugu, has been turned into a pilgrimage ground as residents of Enugu throng the hospital to catch a glimpse of newly delivered set of quadruplets.

Speaking to newsmen at the hospital on Saturday, the father of the babies, Mr Cajetan Adiele, said that the conception and delivery of the bouncing set was a “miracle’’.

Adiele, who is aide to the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, said that they were conceived and delivered naturally without any artificial pregnancy or delivery treatment or process attached to it.

“It is a thing of great joy that my wife just delivered a set of quadruplets and we got wedded on Oct. 20, 2018.

“To the grace of God on Nov. 6, my wife delivered the set of quadruplets and they are three girls and a boy.

“Actually the pregnancy was a miracle from God; when she initially got pregnant after few days she started having abdominal pains and when we carried out pregnancy test it was positive.

“But when we went for scan, the scan could not read pregnancy.

“After two days, the doctors through scan confirmed a growth in her abdomen that needed to be removed through a major operation. The major surgery was done”, the elated father narrated.

He revealed further that two weeks after the surgery, his wife was discharged from the hospital, adding that after two days of leaving the hospital, she started vomiting.

“We were asked to go for pregnancy test again and we went and it was still positive for pregnancy.

“The doctors could not even believe that the pregnancy stayed after the major abdominal surgery and they asked us to go for pregnancy scan.

“This time, the scan read it that she was actually pregnant and she was carrying a set of quadruplets,’’ he said.

Adiele said that for almost nine months his wife and he had been visiting the hospital as their second home until Nov. 6, when God in His grace made his wife to deliver without hitch.

He noted that he was overwhelmed with joy as the “Good Lord that brought them to live after their strenuous journey to earth will definitely provide what will sustain them’’.