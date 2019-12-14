Strikes over a planned pension reform in France look set to continue for a second weekend and Parisians can expect serious delays on Saturday, according to a statement by RATP which runs Paris’ public transport network.

Nine metro lines will be closed completely on Saturday, the state-run company said.

However, 60 per cent of bus services will be running and trams will run as normal.

Long-distance rail services will also be delayed, with only one in four long-distance TGV trains running on Saturday, SNCF said Friday.

The state-run rail firm said it would publish a timetable this weekend of train services this week should strikes run over the Christmas period.

People from a range of professions have taken part in industrial action opposing plans by the government to reform pensions for more than a week.

Demonstrations are expected to take place in Paris and other cities on Saturday, dpa reported.