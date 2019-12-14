A senior lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan, was on Friday shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The Vanguard reported that a family source said the varsity don was travelling between Ekpoma and Benin alongside his driver when he was attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of OAUTHC, Mrs. Kemi Fasoto, also confirmed that the deceased, who was the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, was shot dead while his driver sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

