The Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA and some other agencies of the State Government on Saturday partnered the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, NICE to raise awareness on the need to build right in order to avoid needless loss of lives and property.

As a way of deepening the message of building right with appropriate approvals, LASBCA in conjunction with the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, LSMTL, Lagos Safety Commission, LSSC, and Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, NICE embarked on a Walk tagged “Stability WALK” across IKEJA and its environs.

The Stability Walk which started from the Lagos State Fire Service, Alausa Ikeja through Opebi Link Bridge, Allen Avenue, Obafemi-Awolowo Way, Ikeja among other areas within the axis, is in support of structural stability in building.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe who addressed newsmen during the exercise said that the involvement of the professionals who are not government officials would help in cascading the message down to members of the public and other members of the profession.

She underscored the need for builders and other stakeholders to obtain necessary approvals before embarking on construction works, explaining that most of incidences of building collapse witnessed in recent time across the State were as a result of lack of building permits.

“LASBCA enjoins you to employ the services of professionals, ensure contractors have general contractor insurance, insist on certification of every stage of construction by professionals and maintain adequate setbacks and airspaces among others,” the General Manager stated.

The Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola described the coming together of the various government agencies with the Lagos State Chapter of NICE as a boost for the campaign for a safer Lagos.

He said that the agency is exploring all avenues to ensure the realization of the mandate of safety of lives and property given to the Commission by Mr. Governor.

Also speaking during the exercise, the General Manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Lekan Ajani expressed the belief that there is better results in working together with relevant stakeholders in the built sector.

He opined that ensuring integrity of a building should not be limited to procuring standard and quality building materials alone but should also incorporate proper supervision and monitoring by certified professionals to ensure that buildings are built according to approvals.

National Vice Chairman of NICE, Tokunbo Ajanaku decried the rate of unprofessional practices among some quacks impersonating the genuine professionals in the built sector, stressing that members of the society must insist on patronizing certified professionals if the incidences of building collapsed must be addressed.

He said the various professionals in the built sector had realized the need to work together as a team because the laspes of any of the professionals in the chain of construction works can affect the overall objective of having a standard structure that can stand the test of time.

