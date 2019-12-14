Defiant Bournemouth stole all three points with a late goal from Dan Gosling at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, ending a five-match losing streak with a 1-0 win.

Gosling looped his shot over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s head in the 84th minute and defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, seemed to have hooked it out.

But after a lengthy wait for a VAR offside check referee, Graham Scott, awarded the goal.

Chelsea looked off the pace despite enjoying more than 60 percent possession on a chilly afternoon in southwest London.

Although they buzzed around the Bournemouth area and created chances for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, Frank Lampard’s side could not find a decisive shot.

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off fine saves in each half from Mount and full-back Emerson to keep the south coast side in the game.

It was the fourth defeat in five Premier League games for Chelsea, who sit fourth in the table.

Lampard suggested during the week that the club would be looking for a striker in the January transfer window.

Reacting to the loss, Lampard said: ‘I’m disappointed.

‘I did feel guarded against this when everyone on the outside was getting excited with seven wins on the trot. I was more level-headed because I felt there was more work to do and now we see there is definitely more work to do.

‘When we play against teams who are organised and want to stop us playing – West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth today – we have to find another way and we haven’t managed to do that. That then brings nerves and stress in the stadium and within the team, which we haven’t deal with well enough.

‘This is the reality – if we’re not at our best, if we haven’t got enough to break teams down that are organised, if players with their individual qualities and personality can’t do something to beat teams that are organised, then we need to find another way.’

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

