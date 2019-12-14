Tayo Ogunbiyi

Lagos is a land of opportunities. The sheer allure of Lagos drives many to the sprawling City-State. It is this exodus that actually makes Lagos a melting pot. This is what makes Lagos tick. The presence of people from diverse walks of life is partly responsible for the prosperity of Lagos.

It is ironic; however, that the prosperity of Lagos has also brought a huge pressure on it as lots of human-induced activities that guarantee its prosperity, if not properly checked, could usher in unimaginable misery for this ever-bustling metropolis.

Besides noise pollution, which is a common trend in almost every part of the metropolis, air pollution has also become an integral part of the hazards of living in Lagos.

With most industries in the state sidetracking the required standard in terms of the management of industrial smoke, water and waste, Lagosians daily live with the risk of inhaling polluted air that constitutes a serious health hazard to all and sundry.

Contamination from the fume of domestic and industrial generating sets, industrial machines and the likes is a daily reality that we all subsist within Lagos.

Many residents’ health conditions have completely deteriorated as a result of the poisonous effects of industrial pollution. Indeed, many have died as a result of failing medical situation arising from the hazard of air pollution.

It is unfortunate that many people seem not to recognize that the worth of our lives as human beings is significantly a manifestation of the quality of the surroundings which we inhabit. Many still seem not to understand that the environment which we live in like blood is to the human body, is life in itself.

Therefore, it is whatever we give to the environment that it throws back at us. It is as simple as that! Most cities of the world experience environmental abuse as a result of the ignorance of the people when it comes to environmental matters.

When we consciously decide to operate in manners that could jeopardize the environment, we are the ones that would definitely put up with the results of such actions. Hence, we need to realize that ensuring a healthier environment should be everybody’s task.

Research has shown that people who reside in noisy and polluted places are more susceptible to contracting terrible diseases and as such easily vulnerable to avoidable deaths.

At the 2007 World Health Organization Conference on environmental pollution, it was agreed that noise causes severe mental health problems, sleep deprivation, hearing impairment, high blood pressure, and many other diseases.

The most immediate effect of noise pollution is, however, a deterioration of mental health. People who live too close to airports, for instance, will probably be quite nervous. Continuous noise can create panic episodes in a person and can even raise frustration levels.

Also, noise pollution is a big deterrent in focusing the mind to a particular task. Over time, the mind may just lose its capacity to concentrate on things. This explains why researchers and academics prefer to live in quiet neighbourhoods where they could stay close to nature for effective concentration.

Another immediate effect of noise pollution is a deterioration of the ability to hear things clearly. Even on a short-term basis, noise pollution can cause temporary deafness. But if it continues for a long time, there’s a danger that the person might go stone deaf. Excessive noise could also have a dangerous effect on the heart.

It is in an attempt to address this intricate issue that officials of the Lagos State government recently sealed up some religious centres, hotels and industries for contravening the state environmental regulations. The action was the culmination of months of the consistent interface between proprietors of these organisations and officials of the State.

It is a statement of strong intent from the State government that affirms its zero tolerance for environmental abuse. Considering the harmful effects of this flagrant abuse of environmental laws by the perpetrators, the action of the State government was driven by the desire to protect the well- being of the populace.

The Lagos State government has zero-tolerance for environmental pollution in the State. It is, therefore, determined to bluntly tackle this menace. However, it is important to appreciate the difficult and complex nature of the task. There is a need for stakeholders to effectively collaborate with the State government in tackling the ugly trend of environmental pollution in our society.

Worship centres, hotels and industries across the State must comply with the State’s environmental law since it is meant for the common good of everyone. If we want to maintain a sane society, we must learn to adhere to societal laws. The prevalence of major life-threatening diseases is already causing enough health hazards in the land.

Hence, it is only sensible that we shun all human-induced activities that could further endanger human lives. We must put aside all pointless sentiments and embrace a sane environment that upholds the safety of everybody. This is the only way forward.