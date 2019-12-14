G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), the former record label of Kizz Daniel, has vowed to stop the concert of the artiste slated for December 26 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The label’s lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) disclosed this, saying the move will help restore “faith” in contractual agreements in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“We represent one of the largest labels and we are very unhappy that one of our artistes, Kiss Daniel, has run away,” Agbakoba said.

Agbakoba however, said his client is ready for out-of-court settlement, according to The Nation.

According to him, Kizz Daniel whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, breached ‘a mandatory buy-out clause’ and infringed on the intellectual property rights of GWW.

Agbakoba said the ‘Pak N Go’ crooner signed a seven year contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment on April 15, 2014. However, in November 2017, the artiste left the label and founded his own label, Fly Boy Inc. In May 2018, he changed his name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.

The move prompted G-Worldwide to drag Kizz Daniel to court, asking for N500m as damages.

“We, as legal advisers to some of the people in the business (entertainment), we are going to play a strong and active role to promote the industry,” Agabkoba said.

“What we’re trying to do with this press conference is to call attention to the fact that this nonsense that our artistes or labels, can do what they like, will have to stop. And Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed.”

Agbakoba also said they were going to file a case to stop Kizz Daniel’s show, ‘Kizz Daniel Live In Concert’, scheduled for Boxing Day at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

In October, Kizz Daniel’s lawyer, Oluwaseye I. Lawal, disputed all the allegations.

The next hearing for the case is slated for January 21, 2020 at the Lagos High Court.