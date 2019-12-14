A Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions of Kaduna State has suspended its planned strike over poor salary.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Joint Chairman of the unions, Mr Noah Danlami and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Saturday.

The joint unions had on Nov. 21 issued a 21-day ultimatum to Kaduna State Government to address its demands or face an indefinite strike.

The institutions, which include Academic, Non-Academic as well as Senior Staff Associations in the state owned tertiary institutions, are Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria; College of Education, Gidan-Waya, Kafanchan; Shehu Idris College of Health and Science Technology, Makarfi and Kaduna State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan.

Danlami listed some demands of the joint union to include; implementation of the existing salary structure payable to tertiary institutions in the state, domestication of the 65 years retirement age and addressing critical cases of infrastructural deficiencies in the institutions.

He said the decision to suspend the planned industrial action was informed by the interest, commitment and passion shown by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad-Makarfi ,in resolving the issue at stake.

The Chairman said the commissioner had used his office to constructively mediate between the union and Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i on the issue.

“Our unions after an elaborate meeting with the Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and all Directors, hereby temporarily suspend the ultimatum.

“This is with a view to allowing the Commissioner more time to consult with government and other critical stakeholders in the state towards resolving the issues in contention.

“The decision is informed by the openness, humility, transparency, understanding and interest shown by the Commissioner in the course of deliberations over the issues at the meeting,” he said.

The chairman said the temporary suspension was also to allow government more time to look into the legitimate demands between now and Jan. 2020.

He assured that the union was positively disposed to dialogue with government and hence it would embark on strike only as a last resort.

According to him, the union still believes that government will reciprocate the patience and understanding shown by the congress members in pursuing their demands over the last 10 years.

Danlami said the union would be compelled to embark on an indefinite and total strike if the state government failed to take advantage of the union’s positive disposition.

He appealed to well-meaning indigenes and residents of Kaduna State to intervene towards resolving the lingering problem.