Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been subjected to heavy criticism for an act of poor sportsmanship while playing against Norwich on Saturday at the King Power stadium.

The Nigerian Striker was given the ball to put out of play due to an injury to a Norwich City player. However, instead of giving the ball back, Iheanacho ran with the ball to try and capitalise on the moment.

The Striker was then fouled outside the Norwich box by Cantwell, and with Leicester awarded a free-kick, Maddison passed the ball back to Norwich goalkeeper, Krul.

Iheanacho was however pulled off and substituted moments before Half-Time by Brendan Rodgers.

Fans on Twitter have had their say on the bizarre moment, mostly agreeing with Rodgers’ decision, but some fans believed it was good from Iheanacho to seize the moment.

However, Leicester were dealt a huge blow in the Premier League title race as they were held to a draw by a battling Norwich at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, who remain second, now lie 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool, following their hard-fought win over Watford in Saturday’s early game.

Norwich, who were impressive, deservedly took the lead when Teemu Pukki slotted home after being sent through by Emiliano Buendia.

But their lead only lasted 12 minutes as Leicester equalised when Jamie Vardy’s bullet header was turned into the net by Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

Both sides pressed for a winner in an entertaining second half, with Vardy twice going close, but neither side could find a way through.

The point sees Norwich close the gap on Aston Villa and Southampton, who play in Saturday’s late game, to three points but they remain 19th.

