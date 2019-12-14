The Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) has enlightened residents on how to prevent outbreaks of diseases in their environment.

According to its Managing Director, Mr Amechi Akora, keeping the environment clean and properly disposing waste are key to avoiding outbreak of epidemic.

Akora said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka, adding that there was need for people to take responsibility for their waste disposal.

He said indiscriminate dumping of refuse by residents and poor attitude to waste management which expose residents to outbreak of epidemic should be discouraged.

Akora called on residents to avoid burning of waste both at homes and at refuse collection points to avoid preventable disasters.

He urged petty traders who fried bean-cake or roast corn and suya to ensure that their fire was properly extinguished before disposing of the charcoal inside dumpsters and waste bins especially during the harmattan.

Akora said that some waste materials were combustible and could cause explosion and threaten life and property in an area especially at the festive period.

“Emission from burning waste materials do not only cause climate change but also health challenges, occupational and social hazards,” he said.

Akora said that the agency had earmarked waste collection and disposal points across the state to ensure clean and healthy environment for all residents.

He also advised the people to ensure that they cleaned up their homes to enhance clean environment.