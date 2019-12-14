The two suspects arrested in connection with the shocking killing in Ikoyi, Lagos of Bernadette, the Hungarian wife of Gildas Tohouo Tohouo, the managing director of Maersk Nigeria Limited have been singing to interrogators about the heinous crime.

Bernadette and her husband were stabbed Sunday night by Olamide Goke, an electrician living in Bariga and his accomplice, Adeyinka Akanbi, who lives in Mushin. Both suspects were arrested at the scene of crime, in an operation led by Lagos new commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The suspects are now detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

There was a blackout in the area on the night of the attack. According to the report by Vanguard, Bernadette had opened the door of the apartment to the marauders, because she recognised Goke, who had said the blackout in the building came from there.

They first lied they wanted to check the fuse box, and moments after, they declared their intention: they had come to rob her.

“We didn’t intend to kill her. I just wanted us to collect some foreign currency from her because she just returned from oversee four days back”, said the main suspect, Goke.

“When we got inside, I asked her to give us money but she said she had no money with her. Immediately she recognised me, my partner said it would be dangerous for us to leave her alive. At that point, we went to get the sniper used in the garden and asked her to drink it. She asked why we were doing that and I reminded her that it was because she once called me a black pig.

“On the day she addressed me as a black pig, I had gone to demand for my salary. They were owing me N160,000 as payment for four months salary. The agreement was to pay me N40,000 monthly and it accumulated for four months. Instead of giving me, she said, “get out of my house, black pig”.

“As we tried to force the sniper down her throat, she was vomiting it out, Akanbi used a pillow to suffocate her. Yet, she was still struggling with us. It was at that point that we stabbed her in different parts of the body”.

“We did not know that her husband was in. We thought he travelled because he was never at home. When we saw him, we attacked him with the knife used on his wife. But he ran back inside his bedroom. At that point, I rushed into their kitchen to get another knife to stab oga. If they had given me money, we would have left quietly. The couple are stingy. Anytime I approached them to give me money, they would refuse”, he said.

Ajani, Goke’s accomplice told the police, “The plan was never to kill her. It took us three weeks to plan how to enter the flat. We collected her ATM, after we discovered she was dead. We also thought that her husband was dead too. Our intention was to make withdrawals with the ATM”.