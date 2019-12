Popular Nigeran police officer Dolapo Badmus has welcomed a baby girl with her husband.

Dolapo Opeyemi Badmus who is the Lagos and Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) announced the good news on her timeline with her baby’s picture.

She wrote:

I faced my fear and my fear feared me! My baby Anike Aliona with her natural lace wig….she’s the latest addition to my family! Does she really look like me?!

Dolapo was born in Ekiti in 1977.