The Police in Borno says the curfew and ban imposed on fireworks are in force to ensure a hitch free Christmas and New Year celebration in the state.

Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Okon said that the command had sensitized the people on need to observe the existing curfew, ban and other acts capable of disrupting the peace during the festive period.

“In pursuance, therefore, the command wishes to restate that the curfew hours remain unchanged.

“The ban on the use of fireworks, firecrackers, banger, knockouts and other explosive devices subsists and should be strictly observed by all and sundry.

“Likewise; the display or brandishing of weapons, dangerous objects of any kind, other violent conduct and disposition under the pretext of celebration will not be tolerated,” Okon warned.

He advised worshipers to submit themselves for security screening that might be required at their various places of worship and to be mindful of the curfew rules on New Year eve.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards to avoid incident of missing persons during the yuletide.

The police spokesman also called on the people to be vigilant and conduct themselves in an orderly manner as well as to report suspicious persons and movements to the police and other security agencies.