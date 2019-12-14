Bayern Munich recovered from a goal down to demolish Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday, as they arrested a form slump which had seen them lose their last two league games.

They looked ragged for most of the first half and went behind when Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica turned a sluggish-looking Jerome Boateng inside out before smashing home from outside the box.

But the Bundesliga champions struck through Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski on the stroke of half-time to go into the break in the lead and dominated the second-half.

Coutinho sealed a hat-trick and Lewandowski a brace, while Thomas Mueller also chipped in with a goal for them to move from seventh to fourth.

Borussia Dortmund, in third place, thumped Mainz 4-0, while Cologne beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.

Juergen Klinsmann clinched his first win as Hertha Berlin boss with a 1-0 defeat of Freiburg, while Paderborn and Union Berlin drew 1-1.

Second-placed RB Leipzig are away to struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf later on Saturday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

