Commercial Counselor, Austrian Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Guido Stock, has stated that the Austrian Government through the country’s private companies will invest in the manufacturing sector of Rivers State.

Speaking after a meeting with the Rivers State Governor at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday Mr Stock said the partnership with the Rivers State Government would yield fruits.

“Austria would produce drinks and other beverages in Rivers State. We are not just interested in exporting products to Nigeria, but also to produce locally.

“So, we are exploring possibilities of bringing Austrian companies and manufacturers of drinks, food products to Rivers State in order to produce here. That is one of the topics we discussed with the governor.

“I am very pleased that your governor knows my country. He has been to our country and we have discussed possibilities for working together. In the private sector and in partnership with government and we see many possibilities.

“Austria is a country which has a vibrant economy. It is highly skilled in the production of machinery and industrial plants.

“We are also very experienced in the construction of infrastructure such as roads and railways. We build infrastructure for health sector”, he said.

