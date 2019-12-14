Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu met on Saturday at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

Tinubu was heading to Ibrahim Babangida University in Lapai, Niger State to receive a honorary doctorate degree, while Atiku was heading for a wedding ceremony, in the company of Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The two political leaders, who have been friends since 1991 merely exchanged pleasantries, according to a witness of the chance meeting.

“There was nothing more to it”, said the source.

In Lapai, Tinubu and his entourage were received by the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello.

