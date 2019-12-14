Chief Edozie Njoku has advised members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and its supporters to remain calm and exercise restraint following the party’s leadership tussle.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hearing in the leadership tussle of the party before an FCT High Court, Jabi, was stalled on Friday due to the absence of the trial judge in the court.

The matter, which was slated for hearing before Justice Charles Agbaza, could not go on as the judge was away to attend to an emergency.

The case was instituted by Dr. Victor Oye as the plaintiff with APGA and Chief Edozie Njoku as defendants.

According to NAN, Njoku said that he was optimistic of reclaiming Chairmanship of the party.