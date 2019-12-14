Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation in Anambra, Chief Uchenna Okafor, has called on leaders of all markets in the state to eschew acts capable of disrupting peaceful market environment.

Okafor made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka.

He said that market leaders should at all times promote activities that would bind all traders together and create a safe and conducive market environment.

“Markets should be safe for both traders and customers who patronise their wares. Actions that portray insecurity must be stopped,” he said.

Okafor said that traders had right to pray as often as they wished in the markets and urged the market leaders not to disrupt prayer sessions of members.

He said that peace and understanding among all the affiliate trade unions in the market would promote unity.

He said that activities which bred unity should be pursued instead of seeking acts that could lead to problems.

Okafor said that state government had put in place measures to ensure adequate security in all markets across the state both during and after the Christmas celebration.