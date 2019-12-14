Stephen Rathod, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Family Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, who attended the just concluded Redeemed Christian Church of God annual convention on Lagos-Ibadan expressway narrated a 40-year old history about the founder, Pa Akindayomi ( 1909–1980) and the current General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

“I have served for 40 years! I am Daddy GO’s host; I was his bag boy; I picked his bags and put them in his car. I was his driver, his dry cleaner, and his secretary – calling people, setting up meetings, “he said on Thursday night.

Rathod was in the hotel room of Pa Akindayomi in Tulsa, where, as Bisi Daniel who was at the RCCG convention wrote, he solemnly declared that Pastor Adeboye would be his successor.

“He was there when the subsequent prayer shook the foundation of the hotel to make its management suspect the occupants were playing some powerful instruments.”

The relationship between the two pastors is known to many but when Rathod, an Indian-American pastor, who preaches around the world, said he was going to speak about the Adeboye family, close watchers of Pastor Adeboye wondered how he would take any eulogy.

