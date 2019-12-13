Doro music Gang presents a captivating and very lovely joint dubbed ”Worry”.
Lyta discloses how worried he is about his lover who is not giving him the attention he seeks in this visual.
The track was directed by Simplicity Visual Studio.
Friday, December 13, 2019 4:11 pm | Entertainment
What do you think?