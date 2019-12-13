Mum of 4 and reality star Kim Kardashian discloses real reason she had to undergo 5 surgeries within 17 months.

Kim wanted more children but her doctors diagnosed her with preeclampsia or toxemia. Kim says:

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim, who is seen wearing an ensemble from her SKIMS Cozy Collection, says in the clip.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,” Kim explains.

“That is what women die from in childbirth,” Kim says.

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” Kim disclosed.

“After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

After welcoming Saint, now 4, Kim realized she still wanted more kids, but her doctors were against her getting pregnant again.

“I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,’” Kim reveals.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,”