The United States has threatened visa restrictions on anyone, who attempts to damage the peace process in South Sudan.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a statement said Washington would implement visa restrictions barring those who “undermine or impede the peace process in South Sudan’’ from entering the U.S.

“The people of South Sudan have suffered enough while their leaders delay the implementation of sustainable peace.

“The South Sudanese deserve leaders, who are committed to building consensus and willing to compromise for the greater good,” he said.

He added that the visa restrictions could also apply to family members.

The announcement comes after Washington earlier this week imposed sanctions on five South Sudan officials it said are responsible for the likely murders of two human rights activists in 2017.

In November, the U.S. recalled its ambassador from South Sudan.