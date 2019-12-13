Singer-songwriter Timaya aka Papichulo is in a happy place as his latest collaboration with Falzthebahdguy depicts.
The 39-year-old has a new record titled ”Win” and a part of the lyrics says:
I like the money
I like my girls
I like the show
I like the fan
I got my kids
I want them around
That’s a good feeling
All of my girls
They got style plus I’m stylish
While Falz raps:
Bad guy is in the building
I no like the people wey no get money
But them dey like to find attention
If you no dey talk money, no dey call my phone
That’s some bad connection
Yea
This no be swag that you can clone
If I sneeze on a track, they will download
I no dey chop, I dey [?]
Them for tire to dey scan barcode
Mad flossing like a mad person
Big energy god, car buzzing
I’m surrounded by like five dozen
Nigga saying ‘Oga find something o’
This one was directed by Unlimited LA and produced by Willis
What do you think?