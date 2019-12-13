Singer-songwriter Timaya aka Papichulo is in a happy place as his latest collaboration with Falzthebahdguy depicts.

The 39-year-old has a new record titled ”Win” and a part of the lyrics says:

I like the money

I like my girls

I like the show

I like the fan

I got my kids

I want them around

That’s a good feeling

All of my girls

They got style plus I’m stylish

While Falz raps:

Bad guy is in the building

I no like the people wey no get money

But them dey like to find attention

If you no dey talk money, no dey call my phone

That’s some bad connection

Yea

This no be swag that you can clone

If I sneeze on a track, they will download

I no dey chop, I dey [?]

Them for tire to dey scan barcode

Mad flossing like a mad person

Big energy god, car buzzing

I’m surrounded by like five dozen

Nigga saying ‘Oga find something o’

This one was directed by Unlimited LA and produced by Willis