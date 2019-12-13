Andrea Lee Kelly, ex-wife to the embattled singer, R.Kelly has vowed to drag Lifetime TV to court after the media house released a new documentary follow-up ‘surviving R Kelly part II: The Reckoning’ on Wednesday.

The new series airing in three parts on Jan. 2, 3 and 4, will examine the impact of the original series, which was the first broadcast in January 2019. In addition, it will also provide an update on the lengthy list of R. Kelly‘s legal battles, which have spread across multiple states.

Andrea, however, said she will be suing Lifetime after the company used video clips from the first ‘Surviving Kelly’ series in the trailer of the new Surviving Kelly II documentary without her permission.

“It was brought to Drea Kelly’s attention that [Surviving R. Kelly Part II] promotions, along with the introduction and various segments of the series portrays the likeness of Ms. Kelly despite her adamant requests and refusal to participate in said production,” her representative said in a statement.

Andrea wants to make it clear that she has nothing to do with the new documentary, and says she is very angry with the media company especially after she received so many threats following her pivotal role in the first documentary and the company did nothing to protect her or the other women involved in the documentary.

Andrea also revealed that she warned Lifetime to stay off her and her family in the new documentary and didn’t give them permission to use her voice, image or likeness in the new documentary as the company didn’t do any follow-up or check up on any of the women used for the first documentary.

Andrea says the trailer is misleading and “she has no involvement, did not approve any footage or stills of her likeness and is not actively promoting, nor consulting the follow-up series.”

She said that the production company reached out to her “children, immediate family members & associates, despite her request not to do so,” lacked “emotional support and conflict resolution assistance” for some of the on-film survivors, failed to provide proper aftercare and support for the survivors, and inadequate “security throughout the scope of the documentary’s screening and promotional tours.”