The Edo Police Command on Friday said it had arrested no fewer than 50 suspects in connection with various crimes in the last three weeks.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Jimeta, told newsmen of the arrests in Benin while highlighting the command’s achievements since his assumption of office in the state in November.

Jimeta said that those apprehended include 34 suspected cultists, six suspected fraudsters, five armed robbery suspects, four kidnap suspects as well as one suspect arrested for defilement.

He said that two vehicles, two berretta guns, 10 cut to size guns as well as three axes, four toy guns and 60 cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The police commissioner urged citizens to be vigilant at all times and report clandestine activities in their domain for prompt attention of the police and other security agencies.

He said that since becoming the Commissioner of Police in the state, he had put in place strategies to ensure the safety of lives and property in Edo.

Jimeta said the move was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.