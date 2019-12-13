The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Friday the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was not ready for an amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Oshiomhole stated this while briefing journalists shortly after receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at his residence in Benin City, the state capital.

He said “The governor has been refusing and avoiding an all-inclusive meeting where all issues would have been tabled and resolved.

“Four governors volunteered to attend the meeting but he has consistently refused to attend the meeting.

“The only way to iron out issues is to sit down and listen to complaints.

“He should not worry about the ticket but how to win the heart of Edo people.

“The name of the game is persuasion, not violence.

“The men whose cars were burnt yesterday will never vote for them again. It is unheard of to refuse somebody into your party; politic is a game of numbers.”